State places BCU nursing program on probation over low licensing test scores

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - State officials placed Bethune Cookman University’s nursing program on probation after the school failed to meet national testing requirements, according to a letter.
The letter from the state nursing board says officials made the decision after the number of students in the program passing the licensing exam was well below 10 percent of the national average over the last two years.
“One of my friends is in the nursing program and she’s really concerned,” said Janine Lorraine, a BCU student.
Failure to improve the scores could potentially cost the school its accreditation, officials said.
The nursing program’s probation is the latest blow to the hit the university in the last month.
Last week, a developer filed suit against BCU for allegedly trying to pull out of an apartment deal.
The school is also suing its former president, Edison Jackson, over a separate $300 million dorm project.
BCU said it is working to address the problems with the nursing school.
BCU officials said the school did notify current and prospective students about the probationary status.
