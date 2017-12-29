0

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Four people have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle and a major marijuana bust, Seminole County deputies said.

Deputies were called to the 6900 block of Jackman Boulevard in Winter Park in reference to a call from OnStar stating a stolen vehicle was at the address.

Deputies found the stolen vehicle with Michael Strozewski behind the wheel and Angelo Sueque and Craig Hillman standing outside of the vehicle, investigators said.

Deputies searched the backyard of the home and saw Kadin Baskin through a window standing in the kitchen. Investigators said Baskin ran out of the home, but was quickly arrested.

Deputies said that while searching the vehicle, they found 50 pounds of marijuana in the trunk and found an additional 380 pounds of pot in the house. A stolen handgun and $43,000 was also found in the home, investigators said.

"I am extremely proud of the members of our organization for their commitment to eradicate illegal drugs throughout Seminole County. This is the second time in the past several weeks that we were able to successfully remove large quantities of illegal drugs from our streets. The diligence of the members of the SCSO patrolling our neighborhoods, combined with collaboration from our City/County Investigative Bureau, resulted in these arrests and seizures. As we know, there is a direct correlation between the illegal drug trade and a wide variety of criminal activity. Our community is safer as a result of their efforts," Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a news release.

Baskin faces charges of resisting an officer without violence and is out of jail after posting bail.

Hillman was charged with trafficking cannabis excess of 25 pounds or 300 plants and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. He remains in the Seminole County Jail.

Strozewski was charged with trafficking in marijuana, dealing in stolen property and grand theft. He remains in the Seminole County Jail.

Sueque was charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams. He is out of jail after posting bail.

