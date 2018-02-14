PARKLAND, Fla. - More than a dozen students were injured in a school shooting in South Florida on Wednesday.
Central Florida leaders, law enforcement agencies, and national and state leaders, began reacting to the tragedy on social media.
Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018
Heartbreaking what families at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are going through right now. We are all praying for them and our heroic law enforcement officials as they resolve this developing situation.— Rep Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) February 14, 2018
Praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just spoke with Broward Undersheriff to ensure they have everything they need. And just spoke to FBI to make sure all federal resources are being made available to help. Will continue to monitor closely.— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, their families, the first responders and the entire community. pic.twitter.com/niaSt2KTlx— CasselberryPolice (@Casselberry_PD) February 14, 2018
Praying for a speedy resolution to this horrific incident, and hoping no innocent people or first responders are injured 🙏 https://t.co/BxHuMN4Ipt— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) February 14, 2018
Devastating news out of Parkland, Florida this afternoon. We are grieving with our neighbors to the south. @browardsheriff just reported a shooter is in custody. https://t.co/rzleK86lEL— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 14, 2018
