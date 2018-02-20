  • Parkland students travel to Tallahassee to urge lawmakers to change gun laws

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott will host a series of school safety workshops Tuesday in Tallahassee to focus on school emergency plans, expanding mental health services and preventing people with mental health issues from accessing guns.

    Dozens of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students will travel to Tallahassee Tuesday morning to meet with lawmakers.

    The first bus of students arrived Monday night to cheers and applause from other students and parents.

    More students are expected to depart from Parkland later Tuesday morning.

    They plan to hold a rally Wednesday to urge the Florida Legislature to consider changing the state's gun control laws after last week's school shooting, which left 17 people dead and more than one dozen others injured.

    Orlando police Chief John Mina and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey will be among those attending Tuesday's workshops.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
