Stray bullet strikes DeLand church

DELAND, Fla. - A stray bullet hit a church by Clara and Beresford Avenues in DeLand shortly after 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, police said.
The stray bullet hit the side of the building shattering a window.
Police report there was an active function inside the church at the time, but no injuries were reported.
The bullet was collected for evidence.
Police report many people were firing off handguns around midnight last night to celebrate the New Year.
