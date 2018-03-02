SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Students at Seminole High School staged a walk out Friday to speak out against gun violence in the wake of the school massacre in Parkland.
The protest was coordinated with school officials after students asked administrators if they could protest.
Hundreds of students were gathered outside the school.
Extra police were on duty to keep everyone safe.
The students planned to demonstrate for 17 minutes to honor the 17 victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
It’s one of many student walkouts across the state as students and teachers call on lawmakers for stricter gun control and better safety measures at schools.
