Students identified as Horizon Elementary vandals

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Port Orange Police Department detectives have identified and interviewed three juveniles responsible for the recent vandalism of Horizon Elementary.
According to policet, the juveniles, ages 12, 13, and 14, are current students at a middle school in Port Orange and all live near Horizon Elementary.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the juveniles entered the school grounds on multiple occasions over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend and caused extensive damage to approximately 18 classrooms.
The damage included, but was not limited to, flooding, graffiti, flooring (carpet and tile), cabinetry, furniture, and computers, police said.
Volusia County Schools is currently in the process of estimating the cost of the damages and will also be handling any school related discipline.
Police said that due to the extent of the damage, the investigation is ongoing, however the charges pending at this time include felony burglary and felony vandalism.
