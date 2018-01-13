Susan G. Komen chapter's closure to impact local foundations

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Local organizations that help women who are facing breast cancer were dealt a big blow this week. The Susan G. Komen foundation's central Florida branch is ceasing its operations.

Libby's Legacy had received about $350,000 dollars annually from the Susan G. Koman organization. Most of that money went to run a mobile mammogram unit, where they bring services to local communities.

Robin Maynard-Harris at Libby's Legacy read the email she received on Thursday evening. The letter says that the board of directors decided that the central Florida Susan G. Komen affiliate would be dissolved, and they have ceased operations.

It read:

‘This was, of course, a very difficult decision to make. We're in a position that we are no longer a good fit with the Susan G. Komen organization as an independent affiliate and merging with another Komen Affiliate was not a viable option.’

Libby's Legacy said the mobile unit would still be on the road, and service won't suffer, but admit they will have to work harder now to raise the money they are no longer receiving.

Maynard-Harris said there were signs over the years that something could change at the Susan G. Koman Foundation, and that over the years money dwindled over the last few years.

In 2017, the Libby's Legacy organization received only $15,000 dollars. But that money is still important.

“We will always find a way. Will we do less services? No. Will we have to find more creatives ways to fund these services? Yes,” said Maynard-Harris.

Libby's Legacy serves nine counties in central Florida. A lot of the grant money received from Susan G Koman went to run the mobile mammogram unit. The unit goes to businesses and - to bring mammograms to women who couldn't always afford them.

Maynard-Harris said she appreciates everything Susan G. Koman of central Florida did. In six years, they helped the Libby's Legacy’s organization and a lot of central Florida women.

But she says we would just like to have known sooner

"It's like we are just being left to fend for ourselves, which we are happy to do because we will make sure we are hear no matter what,” said Maynard-Harris.

Libby's Legacy is still owed about $11,000 dollars from grants, and have said the board indicated they would receive the money.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.