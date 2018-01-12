Suspect accused of raping teen, killing her friend captured in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing one teenager and raping another has been captured, Sumter County deputies said.
Larry Peavy had been on the run since November.
He was taken into custody Friday in a Walmart parking lot in Leesburg.
Deputies said he raped a 16-year-old and then killed her friend, Aleaya Jackson.
The rape victim was able to escape, but by the time deputies got to the home, Peavy was gone.
The case led to a manhunt that spanned to South Florida.
There were reported sightings of Peavy throughout the state and deputies were offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
No other details were released about his arrest.
