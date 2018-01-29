Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Clearwater, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Clearwater, deputies said.
Pinellas County deputies said 22-year-old Dale Washington is a suspect in the Friday home invasion death of Jesse Cairo.
Related Headlines
Read: Woman found shot at vacant Pine Hills auto shop in alleged attempted murder, deputies say
Investigators said they located Washington in the Orlando area, and he was arrested on Sunday around 4 a.m.
Washington has been charged with second-degree homicide and is currently booked in the Orange County Jail.
Read: Windermere man accused of carjacking where child was in back seat held without bail
Deputies said the investigation continues, and Washington will be brought back to Pinellas County Jail to face charges.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}