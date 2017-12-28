ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man considered to be the prime suspect in a child’s fatal hit-and-run in Orange County has been arrested in Polk County, deputies said.
Jonathan Caleb Williams, 21, of Winter Haven, is being held in the Polk County Jail on suspicion of a probation violation because he was ordered to not leave Polk County unless he contacted his probation officer. Williams admitted to troopers that he was in Orange County on Tuesday, deputies said.
Sebastian Duque, 12, was riding his bicycle with friends Tuesday night when he was hit and killed by someone driving a white Ford Focus with Ohio tags on International Drive near Westwood Boulevard, troopers said.
Witnesses said the driver ditched the vehicle and ran from the scene.
Troopers said they questioned a person of interest in the crash, but the person obtained an attorney and was not cooperating. The person's name has not been released.
Williams has not been charged with the fatal hit-and-run, troopers said.
Troopers said they're still collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Williams is on probation for burglary and theft charges.
