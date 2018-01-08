Suspect sought in Seminole Co. bank robbery

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred today on Monday at the Bank of America located at 1445 Tuskawilla Road in unincorporated Winter Springs.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding cash from the teller, while implying he had a weapon. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and handed him an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 25-30 years old, with short hair, and approximately 6’ tall. He was wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, black-rimmed glasses, black jacket and jeans, and was also carrying a black shoulder bag.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that the suspect attempted to rob another Bank of America located at 1001 Red Bug Lake Road in Casselberry at approximately 12:27 p.m. The Casselberry Police Department is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477).
Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips that lead to the felony arrest of a suspect and/or the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.
