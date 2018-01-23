Suspicious death in Polk County apartment complex

LAKELAND, Fla - On Monday, January 22 shortly after 4:00 p.m., Lakeland police officers were called to Lakeland Manor Apartments, 929 Gilmore Ave., in reference to a suspicious death.
Officers were met by the facility’s maintenance worker who advised that he had discovered a deceased male inside one of the apartments while performing an inspection.
Officers confirmed that an individual, later identified as Roderick Childs, 55, had been shot and killed. Detectives immediately responded to the scene and began interviewing residents in the area.
No suspects have been identified at this time and authorities are continuing the investigation.
If you have any information on this crime, please call 863.834.8955.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}