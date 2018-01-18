0

PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who approached two elementary students, investigators said.

The boys told deputies they were walking home from a bus stop Wednesday afternoon at Rolling Sands and Roxboro drives in Palm Coast when a black man between 20 and 30 years old in a black pickup truck with chrome wheels approached the boys and told them to “get in the truck,” deputies said.

The boys said they yelled loudly and ran to their home for help, investigators said.

“These boys did the right thing by removing themselves from danger and telling an adult they can trust,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “Please talk about personal safety with your children. Remind them to always use the ‘buddy’ system and walk with a friend or parent. It is important that they are aware of their surroundings, don’t talk to strangers, and report suspicious activity to a trusted adult, the police or the Sheriff’s Office.”

Surveillance video in the area did showed a vehicle in the neighborhood at the same time the children were getting off the school bus. Deputies were able to release an image of the suspected vehicle.

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

There have been no other reports of stranger danger in the area, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the incident or this vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386313-4911 referencing case No. 2018-5333. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

Crimeline has offered a $5,000 reward for any information.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.