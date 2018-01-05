0

DELTONA, Fla. - Hurricane Irma crashed through Central Florida months ago, but if you drive through Deltona neighborhoods, you will likely see numerous homes with damaged roofs that have not been fixed.

Deltona officials have started mailing notices to homeowners telling them that the unrepaired roofs are technically code violations and must be fixed.

Ray Northup is one of the residents who still has a blue tarp covering the damage done to his roof by Hurricane Irma.

The storm may have hit months ago, but Northup said he only received a payment from his insurance company last week.

The lengthy wait for insurance payments is a complaint shared by many homeowners with damaged roofs.

Getting a notice from the city that they may be fined if the damage isn’t fixed, just adds to the stress, Northup said.

If residents contact the city and give an update on the status of their repairs, though, they will not be fined, Deltona officials said.

City officials said that if someone complains about a tarp on a neighbor’s roof, they are obligated to send an investigator to examine it.

Residents with roofs damaged in Hurricane Irma are urged to be proactive and contact the city if repairs are still in the works.

