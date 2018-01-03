  • Tavares police investigate suspicious death at motel

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    TAVARES, Fla. - Tavares police are investigating a suspicious death at a motel.

    Police were called to the Inn on the Green on Burleigh Boulevard about 11 a.m. Wednesday after getting a call from someone who wanted police to check on their friend. 

    Detectives have not released the identity of the person who died, but said the death is considered suspicious.

    No other details were released.

