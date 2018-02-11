  • Teen airlifted to hospital after jet ski accident in Windermere

    By: Cierra Putman

    WINDERMERE, Fla. - A teenager was airlifted to the hospital after a jet ski accident in Windermere Friday, according to Orange County firefighters. 

    Firefighters responded to 1420 Lake Whitney Drive around 3:09 p.m. 

    The teenager was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert, firefighters said. 

    Officials did not say how the accident occurred. 
     

