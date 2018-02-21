Teen arrested after making threat at Deltona Middle School, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old student was charged with a felony after he made a threatening statement at Deltona Middle School in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrested the teenager Wednesday morning at the school. The assistant principal contacted the school resource deputy after the student’s third-period teacher reported that he yelled out a threat about blowing up the school, deputies said.
Authorities said after they investigated the situation, they determined the student did not have any intention of blowing up the school or causing harm to anyone.
The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with making a false report of a bomb.
Two other students were recently arrested after deputies received reports of threats against other Volusia schools, investigators said.
Last Friday, a 14-year-old student at Heritage Middle School made statements in class about blowing up and shooting up his classroom, deputies said. He was charged with making a false report of a bomb and disrupting a school function.
On Tuesday, a 13-year-old student at Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device after students heard him say he might bring a gun to school and shoot people, deputies said.
Also on Tuesday, DeLand police charged a student with disrupting a school function after he came to school with a cellphone case that closely resembled a handgun, prompting a lockdown of DeLand High School, investigators said.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release: “The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies will continue to take all threats seriously and show zero tolerance for jokes.”
