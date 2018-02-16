0 Teen involved in Winter Park student's beating sentenced

WINTER PARK, Fla. - One of the teens involved in the beating death of a Winter Park High School student will no longer be on house arrest.

Roger Trindade died a year and a half ago after a prank turned into a fist fight.

Jagger Gouda walked into court in handcuffs Friday where he read an apology letter to Trindade’s parents.

Gouda: “Words cannot express the regret I feel about the death of your son. You did nothing to deserve what happened to you.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 16, 2018

Gouda’s lawyer presented report cards and letters from teachers and family members saying he’s been behaving since his arrest in the fall of 2016.

“In spite of his terrible behavior that day, he is not a violent person and has never been in a fight in his life," Gouda's dad says. “My son has taken this situation very, very seriously. He’s had absolutely no issues during the thirteen months he’s been on house arrest.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 16, 2018

He pleaded guilty to witness tampering and battery.

The judge followed a recommendation from the Department of Juvenile Justice for what’s called a non-secure residential commitment.

It means Gouda will not be in a jail cell, but he will be in custody 24 hours a day in a more relaxed setting.

“A little bit of justice we saw today,” said Trindade’s father, Rodrigo Trindade. “Because it would be absurd if he walked free. He was definitely involved and he was the one who had the thing in his mind up front. The others just came and played their part."

Gouda faces up to a year of residential commitment.

He could be out in four months with good behavior.

“Obviously, we were arguing for probation because we feel Mr. Gouda’s actions, Jagger’s actions over the past year have reflected somebody who not only has rehabilitated on the outside, but has succeeded in going above and beyond where most juveniles go,” said defense attorney Trey Flynn.

Trindade's family said they wish the punishment was longer.

The other two teenagers accused in the beating, Simeon Hall and Jesse Sutherland, were charged as adults.

They are expected in court Friday afternoon.

