Teenager in critical condition after being shot in Sanford, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    SANFORD, Fla. - A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon, Sanford police said.

    Police responded to the shooting in the area of West 13th Street and Olive Avenue around 3 p.m. 

    Police said they’re questioning persons of interest who were nearby.

    Police have not said if there are any suspects. 

    The investigation is active. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

