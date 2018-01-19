Teenager in critical condition after being shot in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon, Sanford police said.
Police responded to the shooting in the area of West 13th Street and Olive Avenue around 3 p.m.
Related Headlines
Read: Police: Woman who shot, dismembered Daytona Beach man is person of interest in another case
Police said they’re questioning persons of interest who were nearby.
Police have not said if there are any suspects.
Read: Drone saves 2 swimmers at Australian beach
The investigation is active.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}