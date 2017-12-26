  • The Top 10 specialty license plates in Orange County

    Orange County, Fla. - UCF tops plate sales!

     

    There are currently 135 different specialty license plates in Florida registered to more than 1.5 million vehicles. The University of Florida (97,209 plates), Helping Sea Turtles Survive (77,311) and Florida State University (73,265) are the most popular plates statewide.

     

    Specialty license plates are authorized by Florida Statutes and range in fees from $15 to $25 which benefit the plate’s sponsoring organization. To have a new plate manufactured, the requesting organization must pre-sell 1,000 plates statewide within a 24-month period after the plate is authorized by the State. The State’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) monitors the sale of all existing plates. Existing plates that fall below 1,000 statewide sales are placed on probation and subject to deauthorization.

     

    To purchase a specialty license plate in Orange County, visit any one of the Tax Collector’s seven tag agencies. Visit octaxcol.com to find a location near you.

     

    Top 10 Specialty License Plates in Orange County

     

    2017 Ranking

    2016 Ranking

    Specialty Plate

    Number of Plates on the Road in Orange County

    New Plates Sold in 2017 in Orange  County

    1

    1

    University of Florida

    6,729

    373

    2

    2

    University of Central Florida

    5,503

    1,117

    3

    3

    Florida State University

    4,284

    267

    4

    4

    Helping Sea Turtles Survive

    3,543

    346

    5

    5

    Endless Summer

    2,854

    583

    6

    7

    Marine Corps

    2,270

    220

    7

    6

    Save the Manatee

    2,248

    136

    8

    9

    Army

    2,180

    261

    9

    8

    Protect Wild Dolphins

    2,082

    122

    10

    10

    Protect the Panther

    1,915

    70

