The Top 10 specialty license plates in Orange County

Orange County, Fla. - UCF tops plate sales!
Related Headlines
There are currently 135 different specialty license plates in Florida registered to more than 1.5 million vehicles. The University of Florida (97,209 plates), Helping Sea Turtles Survive (77,311) and Florida State University (73,265) are the most popular plates statewide.
Photos: Actual rejected Florida vanity license plates (Warning: PG-13)
Specialty license plates are authorized by Florida Statutes and range in fees from $15 to $25 which benefit the plate’s sponsoring organization. To have a new plate manufactured, the requesting organization must pre-sell 1,000 plates statewide within a 24-month period after the plate is authorized by the State. The State’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) monitors the sale of all existing plates. Existing plates that fall below 1,000 statewide sales are placed on probation and subject to deauthorization.
To purchase a specialty license plate in Orange County, visit any one of the Tax Collector’s seven tag agencies. Visit octaxcol.com to find a location near you.
Top 10 Specialty License Plates in Orange County
|
2017 Ranking
|
2016 Ranking
|
Specialty Plate
|
Number of Plates on the Road in Orange County
|
New Plates Sold in 2017 in Orange County
|
1
|
1
|
University of Florida
|
6,729
|
373
|
2
|
2
|
University of Central Florida
|
5,503
|
1,117
|
3
|
3
|
Florida State University
|
4,284
|
267
|
4
|
4
|
Helping Sea Turtles Survive
|
3,543
|
346
|
5
|
5
|
Endless Summer
|
2,854
|
583
|
6
|
7
|
Marine Corps
|
2,270
|
220
|
7
|
6
|
Save the Manatee
|
2,248
|
136
|
8
|
9
|
Army
|
2,180
|
261
|
9
|
8
|
Protect Wild Dolphins
|
2,082
|
122
|
10
|
10
|
Protect the Panther
|
1,915
|
70
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}