Third person arrested in death of Clermont man burned in vehicle, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A third suspect has been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle, Lake County deputies said.

On Monday, Deputies announced the arrest of Natalio Lugo-Villegas, who they believe shot and killed John Hotchkiss, 25, in November, investigators said.

Hotchkiss' body was found in a burned vehicle in a field near an orange grove at Schofield Road in Clermont.

Two other suspects, Alex Nelson Arroyo, 45, and Ivan Figueroa-Serrano, were arrested in November in connection with the killing, deputies said.

Investigators said the violence began in Orange County when Figueroa accused the victim of stealing. Investigators said Hotchkiss pawned the suspect's pressure washer and took the cash for himself.

Hotchkiss and his friend, Ishmile Ramirez went to a home in Orange County to buy drugs from the three suspects, and were duct-taped and thrown in the trunk and driven to Lake County, investigators said.

A witness told deputies Arroyo began pouring gasoline on the vehicle and then set it on fire, according to an arrest report.

Both victims tried to escape from the car, but Lugo-Villegas shot at them and they went back into the trunk. Ramirez was able to escape and call for help, investigators said.

