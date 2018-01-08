ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands are expected to pack downtown Orlando's Church Street Station Monday evening for a block party celebrating the University of Central Florida's historic undefeated football season.
The party, which will include a pep rally for the self-proclaimed national champions, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last three hours.
Related Headlines
Watch: UCF Knights parade through Magic Kingdom after Peach Bowl win
The event will coincide with Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, during which the University of Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) will face the University of Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Knights won the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day in a hard-fought battle against No. 7 Auburn, which beat both Alabama and Georgia during the regular season.
UCF finished with the only perfect season in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will present the team with a key to the city during the event Monday's free, family-friendly event.
"The whole UCF community should come out there," student Ola Mideogun said. "Support the team so we can keep this going, so next year we can keep the ball rolling and make UCF a powerhouse."
Read: Undefeated UCF Knights back in Orlando after hard-fought Peach Bowl victory
A parade was held for the team Sunday afternoon at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park.
West Church Street will be closed between South Garland and Orange avenues during Monday's block party. Click here for parking information.
Photos: UCF Knightro, cheerleaders welcome newborns at Florida Hospital
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}