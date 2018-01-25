ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people are expected to visit the Holy Land Experience Thursday for its annual day of free admission.
The Christian theme park offers complimentary admission and parking each year so it can maintain a tax-exempt religious status.
It's pretty packed over at The Holy Land Experience. Today, admission is free. The theme park's charity day allows it to maintain a tax-exempt religious status.
In previous years, the thousands of visitors have caused back-ups on Interstate 4 near the Conroy Road exit.
The park often fills to capacity on the free admission day.
Here are some pictures of people waiting at The Holy Land Experience for its free day.
The Holy Land Experience will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday.
