    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people are expected to visit the Holy Land Experience Thursday for its annual day of free admission.

    The Christian theme park offers complimentary admission and parking each year so it can maintain a tax-exempt religious status.

    In previous years, the thousands of visitors have caused back-ups on Interstate 4 near the Conroy Road exit.

    The park often fills to capacity on the free admission day.

    The Holy Land Experience will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday.

