BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A verdict was reached Wednesday afternoon in the trial of a 49-year-old Titusville man accused of killing two of his neighbors and severely injuring a third in a Labor Day 2012 shooting.
Jurors found William Woodward guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Related Headlines
Woodward said he was defending his family following weeks of threats when he shot his neighbors Sept. 3, 2012.
Read: Jury sent home in Titusville double killing trial
But prosecutors said the victims were drunk and unarmed, and that Woodward had alternatives to deadly force.
Jurors began deliberating late Tuesday afternoon, but they were sent home 30 minutes later.
Jurors reached a verdict around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Woodward blew a kiss and gave a salute to someone in the courtroom before he was escorted to jail.
Read: Jurors shown hours of surveillance footage in trial of Titusville man accused of killing neighbors
The death penalty is no longer an option for Woodward because he was not convicted of first-degree murder.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
Woodward faces up to life in prison without parole.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}