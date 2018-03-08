  • Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Turnpike in Wildwood

    By: Monique Valdes

    WILDWOOD, Fla. - An overturned tractor-trailer shut down the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.

    The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near the merge with Interstate 75.

    The north lanes are closed. 

