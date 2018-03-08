Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Turnpike in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Fla. - An overturned tractor-trailer shut down the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.
The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near the merge with Interstate 75.
TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route
The north lanes are closed.
Stay with wftv.com and follow traffic anchor Racquel Asa for updates.
AVOID THE TURNPIKE: Don't take the Turnpike Northbound to #I75. Crews moving barrier walls to upright overturned tractor trailer. Crash has been here since 5:15am. ALTERNATE: Take US-301 to SR-44 to I-75 pic.twitter.com/bpQZiilcgk— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) March 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}