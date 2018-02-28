  • Tree trimmer indicted for 80-year-old Brevard County man murder

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Angela Jacobs

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The owner of a tree trimming company has been indicted by a grand jury for the death of an 80-year-old Brevard County man.

    Richard Glen Young, 35, of Titusville, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Grady Wright.

    Wright was found dead Feb. 17, 2017, in his home along Sunset Avenue in Scottsmoor.

    Investigators said Young was trimming trees at Wright’s house the day of the killing.

    Wright was already at the Bridges of Cocoa, a detention facility, where he has been held on an unrelated incident.

    A motive for the killing has not been released.

    No other details have been released.

