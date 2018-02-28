Tree trimmer indicted for 80-year-old Brevard County man murder

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The owner of a tree trimming company has been indicted by a grand jury for the death of an 80-year-old Brevard County man.
Richard Glen Young, 35, of Titusville, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Grady Wright.
Wright was found dead Feb. 17, 2017, in his home along Sunset Avenue in Scottsmoor.
Read: Death of 80-year-old Brevard County man declared homicide
Investigators said Young was trimming trees at Wright’s house the day of the killing.
Wright was already at the Bridges of Cocoa, a detention facility, where he has been held on an unrelated incident.
A motive for the killing has not been released.
No other details have been released.
