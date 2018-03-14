Trial begins for widow of Pulse Orlando nightclub shooter

ORLANDO, Fla. -
Related Headlines
5:00 a.m. - The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando is going on trial in federal court Wednesday.
Photos: Remembering the victims
Noor Salman, 31, is charged with aiding and abetting her deceased husband Omar Mateen in planning the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub. She faces life in prison if convicted.
Salman has pleaded not guilty.
Read: 9 Facts about Noor Salman
The first statements in the trial and the first witnesses are scheduled for Wednesday morning.
A jury was selected Monday. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys picked 12 members and six alternates.
Photos: Noor Salman, widow of Pulse gunman
Prosecutors have said Salman accompanied her husband when he cased locations for potential terrorist attacks, knew ahead of time that he was planning the attack and misled FBI agents about what she knew about her husband's plans.
The defense plans to argue that Salman was abused by her husband and was afraid of him.
Mateen was killed hours after the Pulse attack.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}