ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy died Tuesday after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike on International Drive near Westwood Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. near SeaWorld.

The victim, Sebastian Duque, was crossing the roadway on a bicycle with other children when he was hit by a Ford Focus, troopers said.

The children were not crossing at a crosswalk, investigators said.

Sebastian was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Ford Focus, described only as a white male, fled on foot after the crash, investigators said.

The vehicle has Ohio tags.

Troopers said Wednesday afternoon that they are still searching for the driver, but they are speaking to a person of interest.

Troopers said the person of interest refused to cooperate and has obtained an attorney.

Investigators said they're trying to identify the current owner of the Ford Focus.

They said had the driver stayed at the scene, it’s likely the driver would not be facing felony charges since the boy was not in a crosswalk.

The death marks the 11th fatal hit-and-run FHP has investigated in Orange County this year.

Numbers show it's the 100th case statewide.

Anyone with information about the crash or location of the Ford Focus' driver is asked to contact the FHP at 407-737-2213.

