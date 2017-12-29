Truck barrels through Clermont church

CLERMONT, Fla. - Police responded to an accident scene at the Open Door Baptist Church in Clermont on Thursday evening after a black Nissan truck apparently drove through it.
Lake County rescue teams treated the driver, identified as Joshua Samuel Carey, a resident of Florida, at the scene and he was later transported to South Lake Hospital.
The pastor of the church, Bruce Stewart, and his associates arrived at the church to assess the damage. Surveillance video showed the black Nissan running over a stop sign, traveling into the church parking lot, accelerating through the front door, through the church hallway and out the back door, causing significant damage. The truck then drove off the patio and straight into a separate building, coming to a stop in one of the rooms.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers later spoke with the suspect and learned his actions were a deliberate attempt to harm himself.
Carey was charged and placed under arrest on Friday and transported to Lake County Jail.
