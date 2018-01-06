Twelve-year-old accidentally shot in face by friend in Daytona Beach, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after his friend accidentally shot him in the face in Daytona Beach Saturday afternoon, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
The accidental shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Leon Lane around 3:30 p.m., deputies said.
The boy was hit in the mouth and chin area by his 12-year-old friend, but is expected to survive, deputies said.
He was transported to Halifax hospital, where he will be transferred to Arnold Palmer Hospital, officials said.
The shooting is still under investigation, deputies said.
