0 Two infants rescued during drug raid in Cocoa, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two little girls were rescued from a home in Cocoa after police said the owner left heroin and other drugs easily within the infants reach, investigators said.

The home at 1511 Cambridge Drive in Cocoa was raided Wednesday, police said.

Michael Thomas, 34, was arrested and faces charges of trafficking heroin, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony child abuse and other charges.

Investigators received a tip in August 2017 that drugs were being sold from Thomas’s home. Enough evidence and probable cause was established to perform a search warrant at the home Wednesday, police said.

A handgun, 9 grams of heroin, 74 hydromorphone pills, 7 grams of crack cocaine, 6 Oxycodone pills and ammunition were found inside the home, police said.

The infants, whose ages weren’t given, were in good condition, police said.

In a second and unrelated search warrant, agents recovered 112 grams of marijuana and arrested Jamal Warrick, 36, police said.

Jamal Warrick was arrested on drug charges in Cocoa, police said. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Warrick faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents received anonymous information through CRIMELINE in December that drugs were being sold from Warrick’s home at 808 Blake Avenue, police said.

“Our teams did an excellent job with these investigations,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “This is the result of months of hard work and members of our community coming forward to work with us to solve the problem. These drug dealers will be dealt with. We will keep going after them until they are removed from our community.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.