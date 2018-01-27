Two injured in crash with DeLand police officer on way to call, police say

DELAND, Fla. - A DeLand police officer responding to a call was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon, the police department said.
The officer was headed to a possible disturbance involving a weapon when the police cruiser collided with another car near the intersection of Voorhis and Amelia Avenue, police said.
The officer, who police are not identifying, was uninjured in the crash. A woman and child in the other car suffered minor injuries, police said.
The officer’s lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash, police said.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
