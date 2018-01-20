Two Lake Weir High School students killed in crash in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. - Two Lake Weir High School students died after their car left the roadway and crashed into a tree in the Ocala National Forest Friday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol Said.
William Wetherington, 16 of Silver Springs, was driving a 2001 Chrysler 300 east on Northeast 14th Street near the intersection with County Road 314A around 5:50 p.m. when the car left the road and started traveling on the south shoulder, troopers said.
As he drove on the shoulder, the car hit a large tree and overturned, ejecting his passenger, Katherine Livengood, 17 of Belleview.
Wetherington died at the scene, troopers said. Livengood was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she later died.
Both were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved, according to the crash report.
The two were 11th graders at Lake Weir High School, said Marion County Public Schools spokesman Kevin Christian.
