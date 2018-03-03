Two people shot in east Orlando fight, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were shot after a fight in east Orlando Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shots rang out shortly before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Colonial Drive and Semoran Boulevard, deputies said.
According to deputies, the two people were fighting with each other when they shot one another.
One is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition, deputies said.
Deputies said one of the shooting victims was found in a car by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The other drove to Orlando Regional Medical Center, deputies said.
