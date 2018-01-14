OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are seeking the driver of a silver truck they say hit and killed two pedestrians Saturday night.
According to police, Alicha Andino, 39, and Jessie Caldero, 28, were crossing East State Road 40 in the crosswalk at Northeast First Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when a speeding silver truck ran them over.
Related Headlines
Read: Suspects accused of killing Osceola County woman mistaken as murder-for-hire target in jail
Andino and Caldero died at the scene after being struck while crossing the westbound lanes, police said.
WATCH: Formerly homeless boy cries tears of joy when he sees his own bed
Police found the silver truck, a 2014 Nissan, unoccupied at the corner of East State Road 40 and North U.S. 441.
Read: SpaceX set to test Falcon Heavy rocket at Kennedy Space Center Monday
Police said the driver continued west on State Road 40 before abandoning the vehicle.
A traffic homicide investigator is investigating the crash, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}