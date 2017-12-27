ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF fans caught quite the welcome at Florida Hospital for Women in Orlando on Wednesday.
Photos: UCF Knightro, cheerleaders welcome newborns at Florida Hospital
Related Headlines
UCF cheerleaders and mascot Knightro welcomed new parents and newborns at the hospital just before the cheerleaders head to Atlanta, where the undefeated Knights will take on Auburn University in the Peach Bowl.
The newborns all received pint-sized “Charge on” hats.
Read: Polk County deputy helps deliver baby girl in car
“When people have big moments like this in their life, it shows everybody as a community comes together when people are celebrating something so big like this,” mother Amanda Brunat said.
Amanda Brunat and her husband, David, welcomed a baby girl, Sadie Kay Brunat, on Tuesday.
Channel 9 has a crew in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day. Watch our special coverage on our WFTV Facebook page.
Read: Peach Bowl: Time, location, everything you need to know
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}