0 UCF police arrest man accused of inappropriately touching and approaching students

ORLANDO, Fla. - University of Central Florida police arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching and approaching female students on campus during the past few months.

Abdullah Zaman, 30, is facing three battery charges and one attempted battery charge in connection with recent cases on school grounds in the last two months, police said.

Abdullah Mohammed Zaman, 30, was arrested on 3 counts of battery & 1 count of attempted battery in the recent cases of females being inappropriately touched by an unknown male at #UCF.



He’s being booked into the county jail and will be trespassed from campus. pic.twitter.com/KAFMG6sNGt — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 2, 2018

Self-defense classes filled up fast on the University of Central Florida campus after the attacks were reported.

In December, a student said she was touched inappropriately in the business administration building. Surveillance video showed a suspect lingering near a vending machine.

A message from UCFPD Chief Richard Beary about today's arrest ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9fTqCOQ8MQ — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 2, 2018

A similar incident was reported a few weeks later in the same building.

The latest incident was reported in a parking garage in mid-January, when a woman said a man tried to grab her leg.

Extra classes were added because so many students signed up.

They got hands-on training on how to fend off or scare an attacker away.

"There were a couple of incidences on campus that made we want to take it. But me and my roommate have been talking about taking a self-defense class together,” said sophomore Paiton Lackey.

A class held in January was full of students who want to learn how to protect themselves.

"They're going to get enough tips and tricks and tools to keep them alert, keep them alive, and keep them safe,” said UCF police Officer Frank Imparato.

In addition to UCF students, there were mothers and soon-to-be college students, including Megan Rumbaugh.

“I actually told my teacher I was going to take this class and she said, ‘Oh did you hear about what happened on the campus recently?’ She told me and I said ‘I’m really glad I’m about to take this class,’” Rumbaugh said.

