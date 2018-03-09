UCF set to announce new president

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida's Board of Trustees is expected to make a decision on its new president today. Thursday was the last day of formal presentations for the four finalists.
The new president will replace Dr. John Hitt, who is retiring in June, who has been UCF's president for more than 25 years.
Related Headlines
The four finalists are:
Suresh Garimella, Ph.D., executive vice president for research and partnerships, Purdue University
Mark Kennedy, MBA, president, University of North Dakota
Dale Whittaker, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president, University of Central Florida
Matthew Wilson, J.D., president, University of Akron
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}