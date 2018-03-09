  • UCF set to announce new president

    By: Lee Daniels

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida's Board of Trustees is expected to make a decision on its new president today. Thursday was the last day of formal presentations for the four finalists.

    The new president will replace Dr. John Hitt, who is retiring in June, who has been UCF's president for more than 25 years.

    Related Headlines

    The four finalists are:

    Suresh Garimella, Ph.D., executive vice president for research and partnerships, Purdue University

    Mark Kennedy, MBA, president, University of North Dakota

    Dale Whittaker, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president, University of Central Florida

    Matthew Wilson, J.D., president, University of Akron

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    UCF set to announce new president

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies return to home of missing Clermont man

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: 2 shot inside Orange County men's night club

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: 52 potential jurors admitted to pool

  • Headline Goes Here

    Leesburg residents say their mail keeps disappearing