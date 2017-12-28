0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Florida student who was injured during the mass shooting in Las Vegas is trying to accept the fact that she may never know why someone would hurt so many people.

Kristin Babik, 24, is back in Florida, and back on her feet.

“I'm still recovering, slowly but surely,” Babik told Channel 9’s Michael Lopardi.

Babik was shot once in the back during the mass shooting at the music festival outside Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1.

“I've been trying to overall get back to normal and kind of go about my days like I used to,” Babik said.

Babik said she still has nightmares and flashbacks, but few answers about why someone would hurt so many people.

“I wish I could understand and know specifically why it happened, but I have been trying to accept the fact that I might not ever know,” Babik said.

What she does know is that she's determined to pursue criminal law, and even considering moving out West for work, possibly Las Vegas.

“If I can go back out there and face where such a tragic thing happened, then I can really do anything that I put my mind to,” Babik said.

And while the experience has changed her, it's not all for the worse.

“Now I just see everything that I do as just as an accomplishment, like just the smallest things because I'm so thankful to be here and be alive,” Babik

Babik recently had to undergo surgery again because of a collapsed lung. During the procedure, doctors were able to remove the bullet they once thought was lodged near her spine.

