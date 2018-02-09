0 Underground 'Roundtable' group curated power brokers in Belle Isle, prosecutors say

BELLE ISLE, Fla. - Belle Isle city commissioners aren’t speaking publicly about a state attorney’s office report released Thursday investigating potential Sunshine Law violations at City Hall.

The state attorney’s office found that several commissioners were meeting outside City Hall—over Facebook and through blind copied emails and even commissioners’ own admissions—in the parking lot and in other people's homes.

“Nobody is being charged, but there is accountability,” said City Manager Bob Francis. “Now that I am here, there is accountability on my part and I need to guide them more.”

Mayor Lydia Pisano said she couldn’t comment until after she’d read the contents.

The report says the mayor knew about what she called “underground meetings,” which were attended by other commissioners.

She said she was not part of the group, known as “The Roundtable.”

Investigators describe “The Roundtable” as what seemed to be “the power behind the city.”

Commissioner Ed Gold told investigators he was part of a group of concerned citizens who “discussed strategies for campaigning and placing citizens favorable to the groups agenda on the city commission.”

But in an email to Channel 9, one of the members named in the Roundtable group wrote, “My home was a meeting place for others interested in finding candidates for office.”

“As a result there was created an ordinance to advertise upcoming elections which had heretofore not received any public notice. This was a good thing. No office holders were there,” she wrote.

The report says the city attorney did warn commissioners about Sunshine Law violations.

The report took two years to investigate and a lot of man hours.

Prosecutors would not say why no charges were filed.

