Unidentified powder prompts evacuation of portion of UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An unidentified powder prompted the evacuation of the Business Administration I classroom Wednesday at the University of Central Florida, campus police said.
Police said a man stood up in a class that he is not believed to be a enrolled in and threw powder in the air.
Police are looking for a white man described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a red and white Lebron James Miami Heat jersey, police said.
Police said there is no imminent threat, but have asked students and staff to avoid the area and evacuate toward the engineering department.
Police said additional subject of concern is an Asian male about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a blue shirt. He had two backpacks, 1 white, 1 black.
Campus police said they will provide updates on their Twitter page.
Check back on wftv.com and Channel 9's Jeff Deal's Twitter page for updates on this developing story.
Update from UCFPD Chief Richard Beary. pic.twitter.com/j5IXGvSMG8— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018
