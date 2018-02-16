Universal Rip, Ride, Rockit! rollercoaster evacuated

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando firefighters assisted with the evacuation of a rollercoaster at Universal Studios.
The Hollywood Rip, Ride Rockit! rollercoaster broke down around 2 p.m., according to Orlando Fire Rescue dispatch logs.
No word on how many people needed to evacuated off the ride or if anyone was injured.
Universal officials did not immediately return request for comment.
