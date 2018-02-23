Update: Lockdown at Volusia County schools lifted; person of interest in custody

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two schools in Volusia County were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon while deputies searched an area for man considered a person of interest in a homicide.
Southwestern Middle and Starke Elementary schools in DeLand were on lockdown.
Read: Man dies after being shot on porch in New Smyrna Beach
Deputies found Willie Singleton hiding in a home in the area of Delaware and Beresford avenues. He surrendered to deputies.
Deputies said Singleton might know information surrounding the death of Andre Overstreet who was killed Feb. 5 at a home on Bay and Julia streets.
DeLand police said students will released at normal time at 3:05 p.m. and students who ride the bus and are normally picked up by parents will be released on the north side of the campus.
Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich is following this developing story. Follow him on Twitter and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
#Breaking: Deputies stsging in Beresford. Swat team has eyes on a building. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/GSBal9J0mr— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) February 23, 2018
