0 Update: Protein powder briefly evacuates portion of UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An unidentified powder prompted the evacuation of the Business Administration I classroom Wednesday at the University of Central Florida, campus police said.

Police said a man stood up in a class that he is not believed to be a enrolled in and threw powder in the air.

"He said, 'I have a special announcement. I'm taking my talents down to the Miami Heat' and threw the powder. Then he walked out of class," said Tala who didn't want her to give her last name.

Tala said it was like the move LeBron James is known for tossing powder in the air before basketball games to fire up the crowd. Another man was in the back recording video of the incident, student said.

Police said just shortly after 12:30 p.m. that no threat was found and that the building will reopen shortly.

Police said the powder was some sort of protein powder.

The spilled powder is a match for powdered baby formula. https://t.co/zrMmlGDqZP — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

UCF Police Chief Richard Beary said the move and the response to the powder incident was no joke.

"We can't guess. We have to go on the safe side and do the evacuation and treat it as it's a hazardous material," Beary told Channel 9's Jeff Deal's.

Police are looking for a white man described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a red and white LeBron James Miami Heat jersey, police said.

Police said there is no imminent threat, but have asked students and staff to avoid the area and evacuate toward the engineering department.

Police said additional subject of concern is an Asian male about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a blue shirt. He had two backpacks, 1 white, 1 black.



#UCFAlert: All clear at BA1. Building will reopen shortly. No threat to campus. — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

Update from UCFPD Chief Richard Beary. pic.twitter.com/j5IXGvSMG8 — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

