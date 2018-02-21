Update: Student at Florida Polytechnic University found safe

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Update: Ronny Rosario was found safe, police said. Details of his disappearance were not released.
A search is underway Wednesday for a missing Florida Polytechnic University student, the campus police department said.
Ronny Rosario, 23, of New Jersey, was last seen by his roommate at 1 a.m. Monday, officers said.
Rosario’s sister reported him missing after not hearing from him since Saturday. He also didn’t show up for work Tuesday, police said.
Rosario’s vehicle was found on campus and there has been no activity on his cellphone since early Monday morning, police said.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office bloodhound unit and helicopter were used Tuesday to search campus surroundings and a mounted unit will be used to check high brush areas on campus Wednesday, police said.
Anyone with information on Rosario should call the Florida Polytechnic Police Department at 863-874-8472.
