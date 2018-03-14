  • US Sen. Rubio: Keep Daylight Saving Time Year Round

    By: Associated Press

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is filing legislation that would let Florida and the nation keep daylight saving time all year.

    The Florida Republican is introducing the "Sunshine Protection Act" and the "Sunshine State Act" on Wednesday.

    The first bill would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. Currently, it runs from March to November. Most Americans must set their clocks ahead one hour in the spring and then turn them back in November.

    The second bill would let Florida remain in daylight saving time on its own.

    Last week the Florida Legislature agreed to make Florida the first state to adopt year-round daylight saving time statewide. But the change cannot take effect unless Congress changes federal law.

    Rubio said keeping daylight saving time year-round would benefit the economy.

