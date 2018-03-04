Vehicle theft leads to shooting at Orlando liquor store, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A victim fired his gun at a suspect who stole his vehicle outside an Orlando liquor store Saturday night, according to the Orlando Police department.
Officers said the victim left his vehicle running in the parking lot while he went inside the Allstar Liquors Orlando on Edgewater Drive at 8:15 p.m.
After exiting the store, the victim noticed someone inside his car backing the vehicle out of its parking spot, investigators said.
Police said the victim fired his handgun at the suspect who then fled west on Lee Road.
The suspect then struck another vehicle, crashed into a light pole and fled on foot, police said.
Officials said there are no reported injuries in the crash or shooting, and the suspect was not located.
The victim is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, officials said.
