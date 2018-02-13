Video: Coast Guard seizes 14,000 pounds of cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded 14,000 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades Tuesday, officials said.
The cocaine was seized in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean during a 30-day operation, officials said.
Related Headlines
-
Icebreakers show no mercy against 6-mile ice jam on Connecticut River
-
Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old Florida man when car rolls off pier
-
Coast Guard rescues Bahamian man missing for 2 weeks
-
'Cocaine cowboy' who hid for 26 years in Osceola County pleads guilty
-
Song that mentions cocaine played at Florida elementary school dance
-
Husband high on crack cocaine stabs, beats wife to death in Titusville,…
-
Coast Guard rescues sea turtle trapped among floating bales of cocaine
-
Customer finds cocaine in order of cheese sticks
The 14,000 pounds of cocaine is worth an estimated $190 million.
The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, played a role in counter-drug operations.
Watch video of the cocaine below:
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloaded approximately 14,000 pounds of cocaine today in Port Everglades. Read more here https://t.co/BWuC3PFvww pic.twitter.com/jqmqPAo6S2— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 13, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}