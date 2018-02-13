  • Video: Coast Guard seizes 14,000 pounds of cocaine

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded 14,000 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades Tuesday, officials said.

    The cocaine was seized in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean during a 30-day operation, officials said.

    The 14,000 pounds of cocaine is worth an estimated $190 million.

    The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, played a role in counter-drug operations.

