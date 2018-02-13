Video shows Volusia deputy body-slamming Spruce Creek High School student

SPRUCE CREEK, Fla. - A video showing a Volusia County deputy body slamming a 16-year-old Spruce Creek High School student is circulating online.
Parents are reacting to the video, which occurred Friday around noon, with concern.
“It’s a little over the top,” said Jennifer Cronk, a parent.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy’s actions were warranted—and that the video only tells part of the story.
According to an incident report, a fight started between three students in the gym.
The report states a student balled up his fist when a deputy approached, taking a fighting stance and telling the deputy not to touch him.
That’s when the deputy slammed the 16-year-old student to the ground.
The Sheriff’s Office said there is body camera video of the incident—and while it’s not being released, officials said the video backs up the deputy’s account of what happened before he slammed the student.
